RedFOX Labs Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.32 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 19th. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for $0.0555 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded up 48.3% against the U.S. dollar. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $72.83 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.55 or 0.00227790 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.42 or 0.00107076 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.24 or 0.00122447 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002243 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.