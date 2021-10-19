Redrow (LON:RDW) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Redrow (LON:RDW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Redrow from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 820 ($10.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redrow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 726.38 ($9.49).

Shares of RDW opened at GBX 685 ($8.95) on Tuesday. Redrow has a 52-week low of GBX 394 ($5.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 743.60 ($9.72). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 681.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 665.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of £2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31.

In other Redrow news, insider Matthew Pratt sold 6,002 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($9.32), for a total transaction of £42,794.26 ($55,910.97).

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

