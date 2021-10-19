REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.33.

RGNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays upped their target price on REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of REGENXBIO stock opened at $35.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.21. REGENXBIO has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.76.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $22.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.17 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 90.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $63,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $2,172,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandywine Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 22.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

