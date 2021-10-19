Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,849 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 553,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total transaction of $95,334.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total transaction of $1,168,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,344 shares of company stock worth $1,360,861 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SIVB shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $559.09 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $647.78.

SIVB stock opened at $696.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $264.60 and a 52-week high of $697.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $609.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $576.19.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

