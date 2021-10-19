Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Invests $1.20 Million in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter valued at $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 555.6% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 50,490.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $2,335,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,681 shares of company stock valued at $26,898,263 in the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DOCU opened at $269.70 on Tuesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.49 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The firm has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -313.60 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.20.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

