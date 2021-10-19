Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $74,000.

DFAC stock opened at $27.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.30. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $28.03.

