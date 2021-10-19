Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 10,674 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,660 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,674 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 78,669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $18,987,000 after buying an additional 25,056 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 130,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,862,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 44,340 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 27,783 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 80,337 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,703,000 after buying an additional 8,729 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS stock opened at $84.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $111.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.