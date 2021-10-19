Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 4,034 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,034 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 360,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,910,000 after purchasing an additional 183,516 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 60.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 172,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 64,670 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in AT&T by 5.3% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 33,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.58.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day moving average is $28.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

