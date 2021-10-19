Relx (LON:REL) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Relx (LON:REL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 2,135 ($27.89) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,390 ($31.23) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,248.45 ($29.38).

Get Relx alerts:

Shares of REL stock opened at GBX 2,192 ($28.64) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £42.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,176.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,020.63. Relx has a one year low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a one year high of GBX 2,246 ($29.34).

In other Relx news, insider Paul Walker purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,202 ($28.77) per share, with a total value of £352,320 ($460,308.34).

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.