Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 654,800 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,769,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.27% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $132,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 314.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 46.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $34.76 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $37.11. The company has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, October 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.