Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 707,200 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 62.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,842,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 707,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of Mondelez International worth $115,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Mondelez International by 633.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,549,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792,636 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Mondelez International by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680,414 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Mondelez International by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,078 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,013,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 291.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,471,000 after buying an additional 1,087,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDLZ opened at $59.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.72. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $65.60. The company has a market capitalization of $83.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

