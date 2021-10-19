Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 80,000 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.31% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $121,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 26.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 52.8% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 18.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $597.96.

Shares of ORLY opened at $638.33 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $640.26. The company has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $603.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $573.17.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.10 EPS. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $506,910.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,638,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.79, for a total transaction of $2,988,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,806.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,393 shares of company stock worth $42,990,397. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

