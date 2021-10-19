Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11,273.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 739,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732,762 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of PepsiCo worth $109,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 140,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,537,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,781,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 13,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 21,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP stock opened at $158.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $159.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

