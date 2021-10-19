Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 1,296,012 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 251.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,812,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296,012 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.40% of AMC Entertainment worth $102,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $1,579,639.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,872,127. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.64.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $43.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.39 and a 200-day moving average of $33.96. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $72.62. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.27.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($5.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

