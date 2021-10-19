Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 138,700 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,829,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.81% of Nomad Foods worth $136,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort L.P. lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 66,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 8.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 12.2% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 16.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOMD. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.57.

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.71.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.65 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

