Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 589,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,436,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.16% of Analog Devices as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.70.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 8,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $173.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.33. The company has a market cap of $63.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.64 and a 52-week high of $178.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

