Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,238,902 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 137,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.87% of TFS Financial worth $106,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TFS Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 401.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. 9.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TFSL opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.14. TFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.96 and a 12 month high of $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.00 and a beta of 0.41.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $66.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. This is a boost from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 376.67%.

In other TFS Financial news, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 11,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $225,872.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,258.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 4,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $89,334.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,114 shares in the company, valued at $11,190,392.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,440 shares of company stock worth $2,534,867 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of TFS Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

