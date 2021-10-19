Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 812,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.75% of The J. M. Smucker worth $105,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $121.48 on Tuesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $109.85 and a 52-week high of $140.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.33.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.