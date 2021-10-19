Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 75.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,675 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 623,706 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $138,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Tesla by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $657.62 price objective (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $620.22.

Tesla stock opened at $870.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.42 billion, a PE ratio of 453.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $379.11 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $749.27 and a 200-day moving average of $689.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total transaction of $840,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,492,715.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total transaction of $995,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,497 shares in the company, valued at $12,933,919.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,448 shares of company stock valued at $60,960,832 in the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

