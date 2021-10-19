Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,038,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551,575 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Campbell Soup worth $138,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 13.6% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.9% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.3% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 27,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

CPB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $40.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.43. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 49.66%.

Campbell Soup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Read More: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.