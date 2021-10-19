Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $114.27 Million Stock Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,164,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.18% of Shutterstock worth $114,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,898,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,545,000 after buying an additional 186,139 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,160,000 after buying an additional 27,096 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 598,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,327,000 after buying an additional 82,002 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 486,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,727,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,410,000 after buying an additional 22,158 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Peter Silvio sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $101,817.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 12,831 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.08, for a total value of $1,348,281.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,963,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,157,714.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,916 shares of company stock worth $19,262,708 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SSTK shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price target on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.33.

Shares of SSTK opened at $126.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.51. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.49 and a 52 week high of $126.68.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 41.58%.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

