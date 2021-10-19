Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $121.92 Million Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,037,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.38% of Flowers Foods worth $121,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 311.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 712,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,969,000 after purchasing an additional 539,542 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,671,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 252,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $445,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.26. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $25.55.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.12%.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

