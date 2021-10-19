Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $124.49 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 415.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805,800 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 649,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.05% of NIKE worth $124,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in NIKE by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its holdings in NIKE by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKE. Argus increased their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

NYSE NKE opened at $159.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.33. The stock has a market cap of $252.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.80 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,671 shares of company stock worth $26,729,087. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

