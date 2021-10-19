Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $149.69 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,830,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.43% of Otis Worldwide worth $149,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS opened at $83.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.56. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $58.77 and a 1 year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

