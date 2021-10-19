Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,082,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 209,542 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Logitech International worth $130,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,836,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,821,000 after purchasing an additional 88,775 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 3.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,735,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,868,000 after purchasing an additional 53,274 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 63.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,066,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,908,000 after purchasing an additional 412,436 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 360.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 797,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,391,000 after purchasing an additional 624,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,305,000 after purchasing an additional 20,252 shares during the last quarter. 38.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $90.65 on Tuesday. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $75.12 and a 12-month high of $140.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.50.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 18.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9481 per share. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

