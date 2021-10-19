Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 238,700 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 558,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 238,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $128,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at $80,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $244.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.80. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $179.31 and a 12 month high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WLTW. decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 price objective (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.21.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

