Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,727,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.02% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $142,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SFM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

In related news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $119,741.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SFM opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average of $25.24. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $29.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 4.34%. Analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

