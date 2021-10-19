Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,603,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840,773 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of The Coca-Cola worth $140,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 730,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,508,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 348,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 171,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,018,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 18.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 86,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 13,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,136 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $53.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $232.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.19.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

