Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 111,791 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,953,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,791 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.81% of Vector Group worth $126,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGR. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vector Group in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Vector Group in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Vector Group in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Group in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vector Group by 12.9% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Shares of VGR opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. Vector Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $15.31. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.88.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.38. Vector Group had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 33.09%. The business had revenue of $729.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is presently 87.91%.

VGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Vector Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.