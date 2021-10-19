Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 133,012 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,161,275 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 133,012 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.71% of Commvault Systems worth $168,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $421,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 696,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,447,000 after buying an additional 25,222 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 12,160 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 32,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $75.76 on Tuesday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.20 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.18, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.24.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $183.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.71 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVLT. Summit Insights upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.88.

In other Commvault Systems news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $299,045.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,410,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,475.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.