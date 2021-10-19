Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 216,700 Shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,523,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.71% of Cosan worth $124,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSAN. Martin Currie Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cosan in the first quarter worth $78,182,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Cosan in the first quarter worth $23,768,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cosan in the first quarter worth $17,323,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cosan in the first quarter worth $13,021,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Cosan in the first quarter worth $7,368,000. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSAN opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.83. Cosan S.A. has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $21.30.

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cosan S.A. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cosan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Cosan

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

