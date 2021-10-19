Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 370,616 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,849,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370,616 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.07% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $109,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 15.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 50.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 33,361 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 549,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,627,000 after acquiring an additional 40,459 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the first quarter valued at $2,826,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KL opened at $45.41 on Tuesday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $50.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average is $40.68.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $662.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. National Bankshares cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.94.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

