Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 772,800 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,906,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Liberty Global worth $105,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 32,952 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 254.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,255,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,067,000 after purchasing an additional 901,530 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,205,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,713,000 after purchasing an additional 194,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LBTYK shares. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of LBTYK opened at $29.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.55. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $30.48.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 79.83% and a return on equity of 10.05%.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

