Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.80% of ModivCare worth $114,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in ModivCare by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,070,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in ModivCare by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 149,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,398,000 after buying an additional 32,291 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in ModivCare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,456,000. Fort L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter.

In other ModivCare news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf bought 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $172.85 per share, with a total value of $100,425.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,063,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

ModivCare stock opened at $166.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.97. ModivCare Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.76 and a 1 year high of $211.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.84. ModivCare had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $474.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.95 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MODV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ModivCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About ModivCare

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

