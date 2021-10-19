Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Morningstar worth $122,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,624,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 18,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $926,000. 50.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morningstar alerts:

In other Morningstar news, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,000 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $261,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,292 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.49, for a total transaction of $2,218,027.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,012 shares of company stock worth $62,361,736 in the last three months. 45.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $275.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $269.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.90. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.75 and a 1-year high of $288.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $415.40 million for the quarter.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.