Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REGI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,572,000 after purchasing an additional 183,610 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $53.33 on Tuesday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.32 and a 200-day moving average of $58.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $816.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.95 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 6.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $39,474.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter John Martin Harding bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.05 per share, for a total transaction of $196,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,500 shares of company stock worth $326,430 and sold 14,310 shares worth $744,233. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

REGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.86.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

