Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Holdings Reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,513 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.35% of Rent-A-Center worth $12,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RCII. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCII opened at $54.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.95. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $67.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

RCII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

