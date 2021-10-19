Rent the Runway, Inc. Plans $292 Million IPO for October 27th (RENT)

Rent the Runway, Inc. (RENT) plans to raise $292 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, October 27th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 15,000,000 shares at $18.00-$21.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Rent the Runway, Inc. generated $149.2 million in revenue and had a net loss of $167.6 million. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a market-cap of $1.2 billion.

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Piper Sandler, Wells Fargo Securities, JMP Securities and KeyBanc Capital Markets acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Telsey Advisory Group was co-manager.

Rent the Runway, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Since our founding, we have disrupted the trillion-dollar fashion industry and changed the way women get dressed by creating the world’s first Closet in the Cloud: a dream closet filled with a massive selection of designer styles to rent, wear and return (or keep!). We built the world’s first and largest shared designer closet — what we call the Closet in the Cloud — with over 18,000 styles by over 750 designer brands that has transformed the way women get dressed by letting them wear whatever they want, without having to own it. We give customers ongoing access to our “Unlimited Closet” through our Subscription offerings or the ability to rent a la carte through our Reserve offering. We also give our subscribers and customers the ability to buy our products through our Resale offering. Our Closet in the Cloud offers a wide assortment of items for every occasion, from evening wear and accessories to ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods and kidswear. We have served over 2.5 million lifetime customers across all of our offerings and we had 126,841 total subscribers (active and paused) as of July 31, 2021. In the first six months of fiscal year 2021, 83% of our total revenue was generated by subscribers. “.

Rent the Runway, Inc. was founded in 2009 and has 974 employees. The company is located at 10 Jay Street, Brooklyn, New York 11201, US and can be reached via phone at (212) 524-6860 or on the web at http://www.renttherunway.com/.

