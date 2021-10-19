Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 23,378 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 163,276 shares.The stock last traded at $24.36 and had previously closed at $22.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RPTX. Bloom Burton began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.57.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.69. The company has a market capitalization of $860.37 million, a P/E ratio of -11.48 and a beta of -0.35.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, Director David P. Bonita sold 7,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $244,698.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 17,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $593,619.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,416 shares of company stock valued at $2,261,782 over the last three months. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 181,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,576,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

