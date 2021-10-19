Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) COO Colin Love Sells 17,289 Shares

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) COO Colin Love sold 17,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $525,931.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Colin Love also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Colin Love sold 12,711 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $375,991.38.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of Replimune Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $936,900.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of Replimune Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $897,900.00.

Shares of REPL stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $29.75. The company had a trading volume of 136,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 30.87, a current ratio of 30.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Replimune Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $54.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average is $33.17.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on REPL shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,217,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,655,000 after acquiring an additional 41,327 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 1,580.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 41,970 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Replimune Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after buying an additional 122,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

