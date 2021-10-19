Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) COO Sells $375,991.38 in Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) COO Colin Love sold 12,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $375,991.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Colin Love also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Colin Love sold 17,289 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $525,931.38.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $936,900.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $897,900.00.

NASDAQ:REPL traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.75. 136,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,692. Replimune Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $54.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 30.87 and a current ratio of 30.87.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPL. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Replimune Group during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Replimune Group by 180.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Replimune Group during the second quarter worth about $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REPL. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Replimune Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.60.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

