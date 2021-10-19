Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) in a report issued on Friday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 101.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Replimune Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

Shares of REPL traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.75. The stock had a trading volume of 136,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,692. Replimune Group has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $54.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 30.87 and a current ratio of 30.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.17.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Equities analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Replimune Group news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $897,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 808,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,198,674.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pamela Esposito sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $415,885.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,132,246.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,046 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,939 over the last quarter. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REPL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Replimune Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Replimune Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Replimune Group by 26.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Replimune Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Replimune Group by 180.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

