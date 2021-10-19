Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the September 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 316,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,936,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,068,000 after acquiring an additional 23,126 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 167,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,472,000 after acquiring an additional 49,046 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,054,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,788,000 after acquiring an additional 23,631 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 85,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RSG traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $128.18. 12,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,587. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $86.18 and a 1-year high of $129.62. The company has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.59.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.18.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

