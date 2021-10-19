Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Biomerica, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Biomerica in a report released on Monday, October 18th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRA opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. Biomerica has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.06 million, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of -0.68.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 59.47% and a negative net margin of 89.83%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Biomerica in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biomerica by 2,200.0% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Biomerica by 53.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biomerica by 20.0% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Biomerica in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

