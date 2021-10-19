Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Boyd Group Services Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Boyd Group Services in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$546.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$531.58 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital raised shares of Boyd Group Services to an “outperform” rating and set a C$265.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$260.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$259.00.

TSE:BYD opened at C$262.97 on Tuesday. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$184.84 and a 52 week high of C$265.26. The firm has a market cap of C$5.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$246.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$232.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.81, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is currently 14.97%.

Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

