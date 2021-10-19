Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Lyft, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Lyft in a research note issued on Sunday, October 17th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter forecasts that the ride-sharing company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lyft’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $765.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.24 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 65.35%.

LYFT has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Lyft in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Lyft from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lyft in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.49.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $50.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.08. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28.

In other news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $307,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,977 shares of company stock worth $2,838,880 over the last 90 days. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lyft by 15.4% in the third quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Lyft by 77.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Lyft by 5.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,879 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 9.2% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 20,641 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 7.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

