Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 19th (ARCB, EHMEF, MMX, ODFL, OVV, PBH, PEY, PLC, PNW, POU)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, October 19th:

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $86.00 to $103.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$190.00 to C$202.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX)

had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$8.25 to C$8.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $250.00 to $300.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $35.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$141.00 to C$148.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$11.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$43.00.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$25.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$21.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) was given a C$25.00 target price by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $236.00 to $272.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$7.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$12.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sprott (TSE:SII) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$57.00 to C$56.00.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) was given a C$22.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$5.25 to C$7.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$62.00 to C$60.00.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$43.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$16.50.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$65.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$48.00.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$57.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$53.00.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$4.25 to C$5.50. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$18.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €55.00 ($64.71) price target by analysts at Nord/LB.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$12.50. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$3.25. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

