Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for DNB Bank ASA (DNBBY)

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS: DNBBY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/18/2021 – DNB Bank ASA had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from 180.00 to 187.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/11/2021 – DNB Bank ASA was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating.

10/6/2021 – DNB Bank ASA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2021 – DNB Bank ASA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/29/2021 – DNB Bank ASA was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “underweight” rating. They now have a 167.00 price target on the stock, up previously from 161.00.

9/29/2021 – DNB Bank ASA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2021 – DNB Bank ASA was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a “buy” rating. They now have a 206.00 price target on the stock.

9/21/2021 – DNB Bank ASA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/14/2021 – DNB Bank ASA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. "

9/8/2021 – DNB Bank ASA was upgraded by analysts at SEB Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a 224.00 price target on the stock.

8/24/2021 – DNB Bank ASA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

OTCMKTS:DNBBY opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. DNB Bank ASA has a fifty-two week low of $18.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.27.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

