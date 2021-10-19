Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 19th (888, ABMD, AZN, BSE, BWY, CEY, DEC, DIGS, EUXTF, GRTX)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, October 19th:

888 (LON:888) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. Peel Hunt LLP currently has a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on the stock.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $373.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Abiomed’s strength in global Impella revenues in first-quarter fiscal 2022 is impressive. FDA’s pre-market approval (PMA) for Impella RP with SmartAssist is encouraging. Expansion of both margins also bodes well. A raised full-year revenue outlook also buoys our optimism. Continued strength in Impella product line and positive market trends for coronary heart diseases (CHD) augur well. Abiomed’s solid global foothold, especially in Japan, is also encouraging. A stable liquidity position is an added plus. The company’s fiscal first-quarter results were better than expected. Over the past six months, Abiomed has outperformed its sector. Yet, Abiomed’s operation in a stiff competitive space and a sluggish macroeconomic climate is worrying. Headwinds like pricing pressures, forex woes and third-party reimbursement prevail.”

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Base Resources (LON:BSE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They currently have a GBX 21 ($0.27) price target on the stock.

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. The firm currently has a GBX 3,920 ($51.22) price target on the stock.

Centamin (LON:CEY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. Peel Hunt LLP currently has a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on the stock.

Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. The firm currently has a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on the stock.

GCP Student Living (LON:DIGS) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They currently have a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on the stock.

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $17.00.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Holmen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HLMNY) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. The firm currently has a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on the stock.

McBride (LON:MCB) had its add rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. Peel Hunt LLP currently has a GBX 89 ($1.16) target price on the stock.

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) had its add rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. The firm currently has a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on the stock.

Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. Peel Hunt LLP currently has a GBX 2,150 ($28.09) target price on the stock.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They currently have a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on the stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

SolGold (LON:SOLG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They currently have a GBX 56 ($0.73) price target on the stock.

Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. Peel Hunt LLP currently has a GBX 182 ($2.38) price target on the stock.

Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

YouGov (LON:YOU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They currently have a GBX 1,480 ($19.34) price target on the stock.

