Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 19th (AREC, ASAI, ATXI, AYLA, BBCP, BDC, BKEAY, BLIN, DB1, DG)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, October 19th:

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “American Resources Corp. is a supplier of raw materials to the infrastructure marketplace. The company’s primary focus is on the extraction, processing, transportation and selling of metallurgical coal and pulverized coal injection to the steel industry. Its operations are based in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia. American Resources Corp. is based in Fishers, Indiana. “

Get American Resources Co alerts:

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale of food and other products through its stores. It operates through the Cash and Carry, and Éxito Group segment. The Cash and Carry segment includes its business under the Assai brand. The Éxito Group segment consists of its businesses in Columbia, Argentina, and Uruguay under the Éxito, Surtimax, Super Inter, and Carulla brands. Sendas Distribuidora SA is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It acquires, licenses, develops and commercializes products principally for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. provides concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services primarily in U.S. and U.K. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc., formerly known as Industrea Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Belden (NYSE:BDC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bank E Asia has dedicated itself to service on behalf of the people of Hong Kong and customers in China and overseas. BEA is the largest independent local bank in Hong Kong. BEA offers a full range of wholesale and retail banking services covering corporate banking, personal banking, investment banking and China services. Products ranging from deposits, foreign currency savings, mortgage loans, consumer loans, credit cards, Cyberbanking, Mandatory Provident Fund services, trade finance, syndicated loans, remittances and foreign exchange margin trading. “

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bridgeline Digital, Inc. is a digital engagement company. The Company’s Bridgeline’s iAPPS platform integrates Web Content Management, e-commerce, e-marketing, Social Media management and Web Analytics. The iAPPS suite of products include iAPPS Content Manager, iAPPS Commerce, iAPPS Marketier, iAPPS Analyzer, iAPPSds and iAPPS Social. Bridgeline Digital, Inc., formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc., is based in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €170.00 ($200.00) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €106.00 ($124.71) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €100.00 ($117.65) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €830.00 ($976.47) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €750.00 ($882.35) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.